'Trapped and tortured': Over 500 Pakistanis forced into cybercrime in Myanmar scam centres

Stranded Pakistanis at Myanmar-Thailand border can be seen in this screengrab. — Reporter

Over 500 Pakistani youths are trapped in online scam centres near the Thai-Myanmar border, where they are subjected to forced labour, brutal beatings, and mental torture.

Scam centres have sprung up in Myanmar's lawless border areas in recent years as part of a criminal industry worth billions of dollars a year.

Thousands of foreign workers staff the centres, trawling social media for victims to fleece, often through romance or investment cons.

Geo News correspondent revealed that several highly-educated Pakistani youths were lured by fake online recruitment advertisements promising lucrative jobs in Thailand.

Upon arrival, they were trafficked to forced labour camps near the Thai-Myanmar border, where they were coerced into illegal activities, including fraudulent credit card schemes, online scams, and cryptocurrency crimes. Many had their passports and mobile phones confiscated by scam centre bosses.

These individuals endured severe physical abuse, mental torture, and forced labour without pay while being subjected to extreme cruelty and oppression. They were also denied any communication with their families, leaving them trapped in dire conditions.

Myanmar's raging civil war has complicated efforts to tackle the scam compounds, as most are in areas outside the ruling junta's control.

The United Nations estimates that as many as 120,000 people — many of them Chinese men — may be working in Myanmar scam centres against their will.

Gangs that run the compounds lure people with promises of high-paying jobs, then force them to defraud people from around the world or face severe punishment and abuse.

Eleven Pakistani youths, held captive in forced labour camps near the Thai-Myanmar border, attempted a daring escape by crossing a river into Thailand. However, the attempt turned tragic as five of them drowned, while six managed to survive and successfully reached Thai territory.

Following the intervention of the Pakistani embassy, the surviving individuals were safely repatriated to Pakistan, bringing an end to their harrowing ordeal.

High Commissioner in Thailand Rukhsana Afzal said the Pakistani embassy is working to evacuate all Pakistanis imprisoned in Burma.

She briefed Deputy Senate Chairman Syedaal Khan Nasir, who was on a visit to Thailand, on the matter and apprised him of the difficulties in recovering the hostages due to financial constraints.

Expressing grave concerns over the matter, the Senate deputy chairman said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has a clear policy that no Pakistani abroad should be there illegally, and if anyone got stuck there, they should be brought back respectfully.

He assured that he would bring the matter to the knowledge of the prime minister and the foreign minister, expressing hope that the government would take the matter seriously and provide all possible assistance to the Pakistani embassy.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani community living in Thailand is also playing an important role in helping the stranded citizens.

The Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and other organisations are providing food, accommodation and other facilities to Pakistanis coming from Myanmar.

Until their return is arranged, all their expenses are being borne by the Pakistani community living in Thailand.

The Pakistani ambassador and Senate deputy chairman appreciated the spirit of these Pakistanis and thanked them.

— With additional input from AFP.