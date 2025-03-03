PTI slams govt over 'mistreatment of Imran in jail'

Imran Khan entering a court amid tight security in this undated picture. — AFP/File

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday castigated the government over alleged mistreatment of its founder Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Adiala jail, saying that the former prime minister was being treated as a terrorist.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram castigated the authorities for denying permission to meet the incarcerated party founder, saying that despite the court rulings, the authorities do not allow the meetings to take place.

Imran, who was ousted via a no-confidence motion in April 2022, has remained imprisoned since August 2023 on multiple charges ranging from corruption to terrorism.

His party has time and again accused the incumbent government of violating the jail manual by denying meetings with the former premier, also highlighting his "unfair treatment".

Waqas, in today's presser, alleged that the authorities have only allowed meetings once in the past six months, noting that the Constitution and the law say otherwise. "Despite court orders, Imran is not being allowed to meet his children, nor his lawyers," he added.

"Even the courts' orders are being disregarded, and no explanation is being given...the system in this country is paralysed," he added. Furthermore, he said the PTI founder should undergo regular medical check-ups and "our doctors should be involved".

However, he said, Imran's resolve was strong and he could not be broken. "A prisoner has his rights, which should be given," he added.

Regarding his health, the PTI spokesperson said the former premier was fine, adding that false propaganda was being carried out to provoke party workers and supporters.

A day earlier, it was reported that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had summoned the Adiala jail superintendent in person on March 4 in a contempt of court case for not allowing PTI founder Imran Khan to meet Bushra Bibi.

During the contempt of court case, the IHC remarked that the Superintendent of Adiala Jail should appear at the jail and explain why the court orders were not implemented.

Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar issued a written order stating, according to the lawyer, that Imran Khan’s failure to meet Bushra Bibi was a violation of the court’s decision of January 28.

It should be remembered that PTI founder Imran Khan approached the court through Faisal Chaudhry Advocate for not allowing him to meet his wife Bushra Bibi despite court order.