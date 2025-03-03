Conan O’Brien brings up Karla Sofía Gascón's past controversy at Oscars

Conan O’Brien, American TV hots who is known for his wit personality and exciting energy, didn’t hold back during his Oscars 2025 monologue, taking a playful jab at Karla Sofía Gascón over her old controversial tweets.

Karla faced backlash after old tweets with offensive remarks about racism, homophobic, and Islamophobic resurfaced during awards season.

As the host of Hollywood’s biggest night, Conan brought his signature humour back, but one remark had the audience gossiping.

“Anora uses the F-word 479 times,” the host joked. “That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist.”

The audience chuckled awkwardly, but Karla’s expression said it all. However, she raised her hands in a prayer-like gesture toward Conan as if wishing the moment away. But the host wasn’t ready to let it go just yet and continued: “And Karla, if you’re going to tweet about the Oscars, remember, my name is Jimmy Kimmel.”

As the joke hit, the actress, who was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Emilia Pérez, looked confused, glancing at her seatmate as if trying to make sense out of it.

Meanwhile, social media erupted with some laughing and some other users predicted that Karla Sofía Gascón might have a few words for Conan O’Brien in her next tweets.