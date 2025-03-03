Karachi to experience strong intermittent winds, says PMD

Construction workers busy laying bricks outside Express Market at Saddar area in Karachi on March 2, 2025. — PPI

KARACHI/QUETTA: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the weather in Karachi is likely to remain clear on Monday with strong winds blowing intermittently, while several regions across the country recieved significant rain and snowfall.

Punjab saw moderate to heavy downpours in cities, including Multan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore. In Balochistan, areas such as Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Saranan, Gulistan, Huramzai, Muslim Bagh, Sinjawi, Duki, Harnai, Loralai, Mekhtar, and Khanozai also experienced similar conditions.

Severe weather conditions near the borders with Afghanistan and Iran resulted in hail, while Ziarat, Toba Achakzai, Toba Kakri received snowfall.

Consequently, the weather in most districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, is expected to be partially cloudy and cold, according to the PMD.

Meanwhile, areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan received moderate to heavy rainfall. These areas include Muzaffarabad, Bhimber, Bagh, Nakyal and Dhirkot.

Additionally, Neelum Valley, Arang Kel, Halmat, Taobat, Grace Valley, Shounter Valley, Sargan Valley, Jagran Valley, Upper Neelum, Lawat Bala, Sharda, Astore Valley, Diamir, Babusar Top, Nanga Parbat, Niyat Darel, Tangir, Batugah Valley, and Skardu received significant snowfall.

As a result of the snowfall, roads in many areas have been closed while regular flights from Islamabad to Skardu have been cancelled.

Furthermore, the PMD on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 19.5°C in Karachi and expects the maximum temperature in the city to range from 29°C to 31°C.

With 79% humidity in the air and cool northwestward winds blowing intermittently, Karachi's weather is currently a blend of partial cloud cover and sunshine.

The Met Office also said that a minimum temperature of 4°C was recorded in Quetta on Monday while 5°C was recorded in Kalat.

Sibi recorded aminimum temperature of 14°C while Turbat and Gwadar recorded 17°C.