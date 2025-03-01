Mustafa Amir murder case: Armaghan's digital devices sent for forensic examination

Police escort Armaghan, prime accused in Mustafa Amir murder case during an appearance before SHC on February 18, 2025. — Reporter

Detectives on saturday handed over the laptop and mobile phones of armaghan, the prime suspect in mustafa amir's abduction-murder case, to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for a probe into his alleged involvement in money laundering and cyber crimes.

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) officials said that all the evidence and case properties would be forensically examined, while the suspect's alleged links to the global drug network were also being investigated.

In this connection, a special investigation team will write a letter to the Anti-Narcotics Force's director-general to interrogate Armaghan and another suspect, Sahir, to establish the involvement of other players.

Subsequently, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) will also conduct a forensic examination of weapons recovered from Armaghan's house. The CIA was also investigating the reasons why the prime accused purchased prohibited bore weapons and who the seller(s) were.

Sindh governor vows conclusive probe

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori in a statement said security institutions were probing into the case and will take it to its logical conclusion. "If Mustafa Amir's murder case is handled properly, the young generation can be saved from drugs."

The murder case has turned out to be just the tip of the iceberg, with fresh revelations emerging daily about the suspects' alleged ties to financial crimes and drug trafficking among others.

The whole saga unfolded after Armaghan opened fire at a team of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) — a specialised unit of the Karachi police responsible for tackling cases related to murder and extortion — during a raid at his residence in Karachi's DHA earlier this month.

The deceased's body — found by police in a car near the Hub checkpost on January 12 and buried by the Edhi Foundation on January 16 — was later exhumed and subsequently buried after an initial DNA profiling report confirmed that the mortal remains belonged to Mustafa.

It was learnt a day ago that authorities recovered two cryptocurrency mining machines from the residence of the prime accused in Karachi's Defence House Authority (DHA) area.

Investigation officers said the accused would send illegal call centre earnings to his cousin in the United States, who has a digital account in US dollars.

The cousin of the accused would send all money to a cryptocurrency account of Armaghan's, as per the investigators. They added that the accused used to buy cryptocurrency with money earned through fraudulent means.

Earlier, details emerged regarding Armaghan's illegal activities, including revelations of merchant accounts he operated. The accounts, as per the investigation sources, were used to transfer money obtained through fraud and scams.

Armaghan, the sources added, used to convert the money obtained via scam into digital currency and has converted millions of dollars into digital currency since 2017.