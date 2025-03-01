LAHORE/KARACHI: As the holy month of Ramadan commences this evening (Saturday), various regions of Sindh and Punjab are set to experience rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, with snowfall expected in the hilly areas starting tomorrow (March 2).
The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a weather advisory, warning of rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall across several districts. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Office has forecasted a westerly weather system moving into the western parts of the country, bringing widespread precipitation and snowfall in elevated regions.
As a result, some areas of Sindh may also receive rain with thunderstorms between the night of March 2 and the morning of March. 3. Light rain or drizzle is expected in Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Ghotki, and surrounding regions.
The weather in most parts of Sindh, including Karachi, is expected to remain cloudy in this duration. However, Karachi will see sunny days today and tomorrow, with strong winds possible on March 3. The daytime temperature in Karachi is forecasted to remain between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius, as per the Met Office.
Meanwhile, PDMA’s spokesperson said that Murree and Galiyat are expected to receive rain and heavy snowfall from the night of March 2 until the afternoon of March 4, which may cause road closures and slippery conditions.
Areas including Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh are expected to receive rain and thunderstorms on March 2 and 3.
Meanwhile, Multan, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Layyah, and Okara may also experience rainfall during this period.
PDMA Director General Irfan Ali has instructed all commissioners and deputy commissioners to stay on high alert. Directives have been issued to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rescue 1122, Punjab Irrigation Department, Punjab Livestock Department, and other relevant agencies to take necessary measures in response to the predicted weather.
Authorities warned that hailstorms could occur in some parts of upper Punjab, and travellers heading to mountainous areas are advised to remain cautious. Farmers have also been urged to adjust their activities accordingly.
To ensure public safety, the PDMA has issued the following directives:
Authorities have urged the public to stay updated through official weather advisories and take necessary precautions to ensure a safe and smooth observance of Ramadan amid the changing weather conditions.
