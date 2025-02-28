Motorcycle blast in Quetta injures 10 including security personnel

Police cordon off area after motorbike blast injures nine among security personnel near Jan Muhammad Road in Quetta, Balochistan, February 28, 2025. — Geo News

A roadside explosion near Jan Muhammad Road in Balochistan's Quetta on Friday injured 10 people, including a security personnel, the police said.

Following the blast, police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and launched relief efforts, shifting the injured persons to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the authorities have cordoned off the area and are working to determine the nature and cause of the explosion.

In a statement, the police said the explosive materials were strapped with a motorcycle. However, the investigation was underway, they added.

Earlier in the day, a top official of Darul Uloom Haqqania among six people killed in a suicide blast that targeted the historic seminary’s mosque in Nowshera.

The bomb exploded in the front row soon after the Friday prayer as worshippers were leaving the weekly congregation at the Darul Uloom Haqqania mosque in Akora Khattak, located about 60 kilometres (35 miles) east of Peshawar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed told Geo News that Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, the son of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Haqqani, was the target of the attack.

Maulana Hamid, the vice administrator of Darul Uloom Haqqania and emir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S), succumbed to his injuries as he was being given medical aid, the top cop said.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP’s settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.

Balochistan also experienced a surge in militant activity, with at least 24 attacks, which claimed 26 lives, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and nine militants.