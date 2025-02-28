Nowshera mosque bombing leaves 4 dead, dozens injured

NOWSHERA: A blast at the Darul Uloom Haqqania mosque in Akora Khattak on Friday claimed at least four lives and left 12 others injured, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed said.

The blast reportedly occurred during Friday prayers in the front row and numerous casualties are being feared, as the weekly congregation attracts a large number of worshippers.

In response, the administration and medical staff of Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) — which is around 45 minutes away from the blast site — have been directed to remain prepared for treating the injured.

The hospital spokesperson said a high alert and emergency have been declared at the medical facility to deal with any situation.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Samiul Haq (JUI-S) leader Maulana Hamid ul Haq, the vice-principal of the seminary, was present at the mosque at the time of explosion. His son Sani Haqqani said he is in critical condition. At least five people died on the spot and scores of people were injured, he added.

The district police officer also confirmed the tragedy, saying that it was a massive explosion.

This was the last Friday prayer before Ramadan, drawing a large crowd of the worshippers. The mosque is located inside the compound of the madrassa, whose students were set to go on leave, as it marked the final day of their academic year.

Security arrangements at the mosque include the presence of several policemen and a police mobile van, while seminary workers monitor visitors.

The mosque is situated at the centre of Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania, with Dar-ul-Hadees adjacent to it. It is a large building where senior students pursue their studies. Nearby, there are hostels and residential quarters, where Maulana Samiul Haq and his sons reside.

Notably, Maulana Anwarul Haq, the principal of the seminary, is the brother of Maulana Fazlul Haq.

Darul Uloom Haqqania, located in the town of Akora Khattak is one of the country's largest seminaries, with thousands of students enrolled. The annual or semester break occurs during Ramadan, which is to begin tomorrow.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.