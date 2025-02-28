Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, surrounded by religious scholars and clerics, looks in the telescope to spot the crescent moon in this undated image. — AFP/File

As Muslims in Pakistan and around the world anticipate the arrival of Ramadan, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad has expressed his hope that the holy month will commence on the same day across the country, in line with the nation's expectations.

The moon sighting committee, chaired by Azad, is scheduled to meet this evening (Friday) in Peshawar to observe the Ramadan crescent, which will signify the beginning of the blessed month.

Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also meet separately at their respective headquarters for sighting of the Ramadan moon.

“We will make decisions according to the testimonies that we receive. I pray that we begin observing Ramadan on a single day,” Azad said while speaking on Geo News’ programme 'Geo Pakistan',

Azad emphasised that the committee has never disregarded science, saying: “We not only have scholars from all sects, but we also have representatives from the Ministry of Science and Technology, [Pakistan] Meteorological Department (PMD), and Suparco. We also take recommendations from everywhere, but we decide in line with religious teachings.”

It may be noted that the meteorological forecasts indicate a low likelihood of moon sighting today. The PMD has said that there was little chance of sighting the moon on today due to cloudy weather during the next 24 hours.

“Due to cloudy weather, the chance of sighting the Ramadan moon are low tomorrow,” it added.

The weather department said moon's age at sunset would be approximately 12 hours and moon-sun angular separation would be about five degrees.

If the crescent is sighted, the first fast will be observed on March 1. Otherwise, Ramadan will commence on March 2.

The central huddle will begin at 6:30pm after the Asr prayer to ascertain the beginning of the ninth Islamic month, with clerics from all schools of thoughts in attendance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the holy month, which is observed with religious fervour and zeal, will see millions of Pakistanis along with billions of Muslims around the world observing fast from dawn till dusk.

The fasting hours range from 12 to 17 hours — depending on the geographical locations across the globe.