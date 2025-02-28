Key suspect flees, five guards apprehended in Karachi Boat Basin assault

Two of the security guards involved in the assault in police custody, in Karachi, February 28, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Police have intensified their crackdown following an assault on a citizen at Boat Basin, arresting more security guards and raising the total number of arrests to five, as per police.

Meanwhile, the main suspect, Shahzain Marri, remains at large after reportedly fleeing to Balochistan.

CCTV footage that surfaced yesterday captured Marri and his guards physically attacking a citizen.

Screengrab from the CCTV footage from the incident at Boat Basin in Karachi, February 28, 2025. — Reporter

The video also captured their vehicle bumping into another car while reversing, before the suspects emerged with weapons in hand and started attacking an individual inside the other vehicle.

Following the emergence of the footage, police swiftly took action, arresting suspects linked to the attack.

South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Asad Raza said that two locations had been raided late at night, leading to the arrest of two security guards involved in the assault. He revealed that four advanced weapons had also been recovered from them.

The arrested individuals, Ghous Bakhsh and Jalad Khan, are security guards of Marri.

Raza further said that operations remain ongoing in various areas of the Defence Housing Authority. These operations had resulted in the apprehension of more of Marri’s security guards bringing the number of arrests to five so far, he added.

A total of seven weapons have been recovered from the arrested guards as well.

According to DIG Raza, Marri, along with his guards, was directly involved in the assault.

Karachi police have reached out to Balochistan authorities for assistance in securing his arrest.

Authorities have assured that all remaining suspects will be apprehended soon.