Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa's mysterious deaths remain unsolved

The mysterious deaths of actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, remain unsolved, with New Mexico authorities finding no signs of foul play.

The couple was found dead in separate rooms of their Santa Fe home on Wednesday, February 26, along with their deceased German Shepherd.

According to a sheriff's deputy's affidavit, Arakawa's body was discovered near an open bottle of pills, while Hackman was found in another room with a cane and sunglasses nearby.

The sheriff added there were "no apparent signs of foul play" at the scene but the circumstances of the death were "unusual."

Both bodies showed signs of "mummification" and bloating, suggesting they may have been dead for some time.

Maintenance workers who called 911 reported not seeing the couple for approximately two weeks.

Investigators found no immediate signs of a gas leak or possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Autopsies were performed, but no cause of death has been determined. Full toxicology tests have been ordered, with results expected in weeks.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza called the circumstances "unusual" and ensured the safety of the couple's two living dogs.

Hackman, a two-time Academy Award winner, married Arakawa in 1991. He was known for his iconic roles in films like The French Connection and Unforgiven.