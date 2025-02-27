Sindh women to get electric motorcycles under new programme

Shafaq Zaman prepares to ride a motorbike during a riding lesson with the women-only group "Rowdy Riders" at an open ground in Karachi. — AFP/File

Aiming to enhance female mobility through sustainable transportation, the Sindh government has planned to distribute pink electric motorcycles to women under a new programme that will run through an open balloting process.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a cabinet meeting to deliberate on different items on the agenda, including the procurement of 1,000 pink electric motorcycles for women, the acquisition of double-decker buses and electric vehicles (EVs), and others.

During the meeting, the programme designed by the provincial transport and mass transit authority to introduce approximately 1,000 electric motorcycles for women was presented before the provincial cabinet.

The allocation of the e-motorcycles will be made through an open and transparent balloting process, an official statement read. The authorities concerned have sought Rs300 million for the initiative.

The cabinet noted that an increasing number of women worldwide are opting for electric motorcycles as their primary mode of transport for daily commuting. Key factors driving this demand include greater mobility, cost-effectiveness compared to cars or public transport, eco-friendliness, and minimal maintenance.

"These motorcycles significantly contribute to enhanced mobility and independence for women, promote economic empowerment, break gender stereotypes, and improve safety and security," an official statement read.

The applicants would be required to meet the following criteria to get these motorcycles:

The applicant must be a permanent resident of Sindh

The applicant must be a student or a working female

The applicant must hold a valid two-wheeler driving license

The applicant cannot sell the electric motorcycle for a period of seven years

Moreover, the cabinet was informed that the SMTA planned to procure 50 public transport buses for Karachi, including 15 double-decker buses and 35 electric buses.

The transport department intended to operate 15 double-decker buses on Sharea Faisal and approved the proposal, allocating Rs3 billion for the project.