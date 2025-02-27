Opposition alliance calls for national dialogue to address country’s worsening plight

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas addresses press conference following TTAP meeting in Islamabad on February 27, 2024. — X/@PTIofficial/screengrab

In order to steer the country out of economic and political crises amid "worsening" situation, the Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), a multi-party opposition alliance, on Thursday stressed the need for a national dialogue.

In their joint declaration issued after the conclusion of the two-day grand moot in the federal capital, the opposition parties stated: “The country’s deteriorating situation demands a joint strategy to stabilise Pakistan through national dialogue.”

The opposition's two-day conference held with TTAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai in the chair at a local hotel in Islamabad.

The solution to the country’s problems lies in rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution, it added.

The moot held the "rigged" February 8, 2024 general elections responsible for the ongoing economic, political and social crises facing the country.

“Current parliament has no moral, political and legal standing,” read the statement.

The opposition’s moot demanded to abolish all amendments that contradict the spirit of the Constitution. The conference called the “rampant violation of constitutional and human rights” a complete negation of the rule of law in the country.

Referring to the crackdown on the opposition parties, the moot asserted that the violation of “human rights” was proof of the "fascism" of the incumbent government.

“The country’s Constitution does not allow any Pakistani citizen to be harassed or arrested for any political activity,” the declaration added.

The opposition parties demanded the incumbent government release all the political prisoners in the country. It also urged the federal government to revoke recent amendments to the Peca (Amendment) Act, 2025.

It further said that the water resources should be distributed among provinces in accordance with the 1991 water agreement.

Fresh and transparent elections was the sole solution to the country’s current crisis, read the joint declaration.

Addressing the conference, SIC chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza condemned the attempts to obstruct the event, saying that efforts were made to prevent the gathering from taking place.

He criticised the restrictions on political discourse, remarking that even a small group of individuals can no longer hold discussions in the capital.

Raza highlighted that the attendees included members of the National Assembly and Senate. Expressing his concern over the state of democracy, he said that it was at least reassuring that voices advocating for constitutional supremacy were still being raised.

'Those in power lack public support and legitimacy'

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan claimed that the people have risen and their voices cannot be silenced. He declared the opposition’s conference a success, highlighting the growing public dissent against the current administration.

Gohar, speaking to journalists in the federal capital, stressed the need for judicial independence and the rule of law, emphasising that a fair and impartial judiciary is crucial for democracy.

He revealed that there had been a suggestion to hold the conference at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, but the committee decided on the current venue.

He clarified that this movement is not about revolution but about amplifying the people's voice, which has already gained momentum.

Criticising the government, he remarked that those in power lack public support and legitimacy.

'We will persist in our mission'

Former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, while addressing the opposition parties’ conference, criticised the government for suppressing dissent and restricting political freedoms.

He said that independent thought could not be silenced and vowed not to allow such restrictions. Khokhar accused the authorities of withholding Sindh’s water rights and denying the province its due share.

Condemning the suppression of opposition voices, he said that constitutional violations were ongoing. He also criticised the attempts to prevent the conference.

“The objective was to stop this conference from happening,” the former senator remarked, adding that while the government claims to uphold democracy, it fears an opposition gathering.

He emphasised that the conference aimed to devise an agenda for the country’s betterment.

According to Khokhar, Pakistan is facing a severe political crisis, with no sign of constitutional governance. He asserted that the social contract between the state and its citizens had been broken.

Referring to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), he said that it had been used to stifle free speech. He called for the resignation of those currently holding key government positions.

The politician also stressed the need to address the concerns of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sindh, and Balochistan. He vowed that the movement for the restoration of the Constitution would continue.

“No matter how many police personnel are deployed or doors are locked, we will persist in our mission,” he concluded.

'Blind and deaf to the realities'

Liaqat Baloch, Deputy Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami, while speaking at the opposition parties’ conference, criticised the government for obstructing democratic processes.

He said that those in power become "blind and deaf to the realities around them", resorting to every possible measure to impose restrictions. The JI leader expressed deep concern over the threats facing the federation.

The JI leader strongly condemned curbs on freedom of expression, calling them unacceptable. He warned that when fundamental rights are taken away, people are forced to seek alternative means to make their voices heard.

Highlighting the dangers of federal authorities ignoring provincial concerns, he stressed that such negligence could lead to serious consequences.

He recalled his party’s active role in alliances such as Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), stating that they always played a constructive role.

Baloch urged all democratic forces to uphold the sanctity of the Constitution, democracy, and public mandate. He emphasised the need to avoid repeating past mistakes and called for a consensus on a national agenda.

The top JI leader asserted that the Constitution must be upheld at all costs and underscored the necessity of fighting for judicial independence.