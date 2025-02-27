Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hold delegation-level talks in Islamabad on February 27, 2025. — PID

Pakistan and the UAE have resolved to boost bilateral ties as Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday undertook a maiden day-long visit to Islamabad.

The crown prince reiterated the UAE’s support for Pakistan’s economic development and prosperity in a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wherein the two leaders discussed bilateral ties.

PM Shehbaz warmly welcomed Abu Dhabi’s crown prince while reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve to further strengthen the historic and fraternal bonds between Pakistan and the UAE.

The one-on-one meeting between the two leaders was followed by the delegation level talks.

Recalling his most productive meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, the premier said that it was a matter of huge satisfaction that the two countries were now working more closely than ever before, to transform their excellent political ties into a mutually beneficial economic partnership.

PM Shehbaz said that during his recent visit to Uzbekistan, the project of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Line was discussed, and Uzbekistan showed keen interest in the project.

He further said that the project will benefit the ports of Gwadar and Abu Dhabi and would prove to be a game changer for the whole region.

The PM lauded the UAE’s consistent and strong support for Pakistan in various fields, including at difficult times.

He deeply appreciated the keen interest shown by the UAE in expanding its investment portfolio in Pakistan and remarked that the recent successful investment initiatives between various Pakistani entities and Abu Dhabi Ports were a shining example of this robust and ever-expanding cooperation.

On this occasion, both leaders also witnessed the exchange of several MoUs and agreements between the two sides. The MoUs/agreements were signed in the fields of banking, mining, infrastructure development and railways.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, the PM said, “Honoured to welcome HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, today.

— Screengrab

“We held the most fruitful discussions and resolved to further strengthen our excellent bilateral ties, through enhanced trade, investment & energy cooperation. With the encouragement and support of the UAE’s Royal family, Pakistan-UAE ties are growing from strength to strength!”