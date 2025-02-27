PML-N govt expands federal cabinet as new ministers, advisers take oath

President Asif Ali Zardari administers oath to new ministers and advisers during a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr on February 27, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

The federal cabinet expanded by 27 ministers and advisers on Thursday after they took oath at a prestigious ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led coalition government expanded its federal cabinet from 19 to 46 members, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to the new federal cabinet members at a prestigious ceremony attended by PM Shehbaz, Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani and senior officials.

The induction of 13 federal ministers, 11 state ministers, and three advisers to the federal cabinet saw the inclusion of the coalition parties in the PM Shehbaz-led government.

Hanif Abbasi, Moeen Watto, Mustafa Kamal, Sardar Yousuf, Aurangzeb Katchi, Rana Mubashir, Raza Hayat Hiraj, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry were among the newcomers who took oath as federal ministers.

Additionally, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Shaza Fatima, Junaid Anwar, Khalid Magsi, and Pir Imran Shah have also taken oaths as federal ministers.

Talal Chaudhry, Barrister Aqeel Malik, Malik Rasheed, Armghan Subhani, Kheal Das Kohistani, Abdul Rehman Kanju, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Mukhtar Bharath, Shezra Mansab, Aun Chaudhry, and Wajiha Qamar were among the 11 new state ministers.

Muhammad Ali, Tauqir Shah and Pervez Khattak also took oath as special advisers in the ceremony.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.