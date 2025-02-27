Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled arrives in Pakistan on maiden visit

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for his first official visit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari received the Gulf nation's top leader in Islamabad.

Sheikh Khaled is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials, as well as prominent business leaders, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

This visit underscores the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and reflects the shared commitment to further strengthen bilateral economic partnership.

During the visit, the crown prince will engage in wide-ranging interactions with the leadership of Pakistan, to exchange views on matters of mutual interest, reinforce historical bonds and promote economic as well as investment cooperation.

Several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be signed during the visit to bolster the existing robust framework for long-term collaboration in multifaceted sectors.

"These commitments are expected to open new opportunities for joint ventures and projects aimed at furthering economic cooperation between both the countries and their peoples," the statement read.

Pakistan and the UAE have always enjoyed a relationship characterised by mutual respect, trust, and shared aspirations, the FO spokesperson added.

"The visit of Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan demonstrates the commitment of two countries to elevate the cooperation, reflective of a growing partnership and robust people-to-people linkages," it concluded.

Last month, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Pakistan and received a warm welcome in Rahim Yar Khan from PM Shehbaz, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and others.