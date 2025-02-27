Bodies of six Pakistanis from Libya boat tragedy repatriated

Aerial view shows a packed migrant boat en route from Libya in the central Mediterranean Sea. — Reuters/File

Pakistan on Thursday recieved the bodies of six nationals who lost their lives in a boat capsize tragedy off the coast of Zawiya city, Libya.

The Government of Pakistan facilitated the return following formalities completed by the Pakistani mission in Tripoli, the capital of Libya.

The repatriated bodies were among a group of 16 Pakistanis whose bodies were recovered after a boat carrying approximately 65 passengers capsized near the port of Marsa Dela, northwest of Zawiya City, Libya.

Meanwhile 37 Pakistanis survived the tragedy.

Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada received the remains upon arrival, ensuring that proper arrangements were made for their transfer to their hometowns.

Pirzada said that he shared the grief of the bereaved families on this "sad incident".

"The tragedy that occurred on February 5 has left many families in the country in mourning. The government stands with the families of the victims at every possible level," he said.

"The bodies of the remaining deceased will also be brought back to the country soon, while efforts are also being made to return the 37 surviving Pakistanis," he vowed.

Pirzada said that this lesson teaches how dangerous it can be to try to go to Europe through illegal means. He appealed to the youth not to take dangerous routes and go abroad through legal means.

Meanwhile, facilitation desks were set up at the airport for the grieving families, while ambulances were arranged to transport the remains to Peshawar.

The six deceased Pakistanis repatriated today included Musawir Hussain son of Sher Mehdi, from Kurram, Shoaib Ali son of Muhammad Ali, from Kurram, Muhammad Ali Shah son of Abdullah Shah, from Orakzai, Abid Hussain son of Muhammad Hassan, Musab Hussain son of Jamil Hussain, and Shoaib Hussain son of Noord Ali, from Kurram.

The bodies were handed over to their loved ones.

Additionally, the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), in coordination with relevant authorities, arranged onward transportation of the bodies to their hometowns via road.

A standby medical team was also deployed to assist grieving families during the process.

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the families of the deceased and ensuring the safe repatriation of all mortal remains of Pakistanis lost in the tragic incident, reported the state-run agnecy.