Opposition defies hurdles, resume conference at Islamabad hotel

Multi-party opposition leaders on Thursday resumed their two-day conference in Islamabad after they forced their way into a local hotel that had been sealed by authorities.

The event, organised under the Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) banner, saw leaders scaling the gate after police blocked entry, allegedly under government pressure.

The conference, now in its final day, focuses on political instability, constitutional violations, and human rights concerns.

During the first day, the opposition alliance discussed various issues, including freedom of speech and political instability in the country, constitutional breaches, and human rights violations.

Meanwhile, as Islamabad authorities sealed the local hotel today to prevent the opposition parties' conference from taking place, some leaders climbed over the gate to enter the venue.

According to Geo News, the administration had locked the premises beforehand. Police told the participants that no such gathering had been permitted.

With official approval denied, some opposition leaders scaled the hotel gate and unlocked the main entrance from inside, allowing others to enter.

Among those who managed to enter were opposition leaders TTAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, SIC chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

Subsequently, the opposition leaders announced that they would hold the conference in the hotel lobby, while police personnel and FC units remained stationed outside.

'Movement is not about revolution'

SIC chief Raza, while speaking at the conference, condemned the attempts to obstruct the event, saying that efforts were made to prevent the gathering from taking place.

He criticised the restrictions on political discourse, remarking that even a small group of individuals can no longer hold discussions in the capital.

Raza highlighted that the attendees included members of the National Assembly and Senate. Expressing his concern over the state of democracy, he said that it was at least reassuring that voices advocating for constitutional supremacy were still being raised.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan claimed that the people have risen and their voices cannot be silenced. He declared the opposition’s conference a success, highlighting the growing public dissent against the current administration.

Gohar, speaking to journalists in the federal capital, stressed the need for judicial independence and the rule of law, emphasising that a fair and impartial judiciary is crucial for democracy.

He revealed that there had been a suggestion to hold the conference at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, but the committee decided on the current venue.

He clarified that this movement is not about revolution but about amplifying the people's voice, which has already gained momentum.

Criticising the government, he remarked that those in power lack public support and legitimacy.

Severe political crisis

Former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, while addressing the opposition parties’ conference, criticised the government for suppressing dissent and restricting political freedoms.

He said that independent thought could not be silenced and vowed not to allow such restrictions. Khokhar accused the authorities of withholding Sindh’s water rights and denying the province its due share.

Condemning the suppression of opposition voices, he said that constitutional violations were ongoing. He also criticised the attempts to prevent the conference.

“The objective was to stop this conference from happening,” the former senator remarked, adding that while the government claims to uphold democracy, it fears an opposition gathering.

He emphasised that the conference aimed to devise an agenda for the country’s betterment.

According to Khokhar, Pakistan is facing a severe political crisis, with no sign of constitutional governance. He asserted that the social contract between the state and its citizens had been broken.

Referring to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), he said that it had been used to stifle free speech. He called for the resignation of those currently holding key government positions.

The politician also stressed the need to address the concerns of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sindh, and Balochistan. He vowed that the movement for the restoration of the Constitution would continue.

“No matter how many police personnel are deployed or doors are locked, we will persist in our mission,” he concluded.

'Blind and deaf to the realities'

Liaqat Baloch, Deputy Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami, while speaking at the opposition parties’ conference, criticised the government for obstructing democratic processes.

He said that those in power become "blind and deaf to the realities around them", resorting to every possible measure to impose restrictions. The JI leader expressed deep concern over the threats facing the federation.

The JI leader strongly condemned curbs on freedom of expression, calling them unacceptable. He warned that when fundamental rights are taken away, people are forced to seek alternative means to make their voices heard.

Highlighting the dangers of federal authorities ignoring provincial concerns, he stressed that such negligence could lead to serious consequences.

He recalled his party’s active role in alliances such as Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), stating that they always played a constructive role.

Baloch urged all democratic forces to uphold the sanctity of the Constitution, democracy, and public mandate. He emphasised the need to avoid repeating past mistakes and called for a consensus on a national agenda.

The top JI leader asserted that the Constitution must be upheld at all costs and underscored the necessity of fighting for judicial independence.