ATC grants five-day extension in Armaghan's physical remand

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted a five-day extension in the physical remand of Armaghan Qureshi, the main suspect in the Mustafa Amir abduction and murder case, along with another suspect Shiraz Bukhari

This is the second extension — with the first one being awarded on February 22 — in Armaghan's initial four-day physical remand allowed on February 18.

The case relates to the alleged kidnapping and murder of a BBA student, Mustafa, who had gone missing on January 6.

The whole saga unfolded after Armaghan opened fire at a team of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) — a specialised unit of the Karachi police responsible for tackling cases related to murder and extortion — during a raid at his residence in Karachi's DHA earlier this month.

The deceased's body — found by police in a car near the Hub checkpost on January 12 and buried by the Edhi Foundation on January 16 — was later exhumed and subsequently buried after an initial DNA profiling report confirmed that the mortal remains belonged to Mustafa.

During the hearing today, the prosecution urged the court to extend the remand, while the investigating officer informed the court that the girl who was allegedly tortured by the suspects had been located, and her statement needed to be recorded.

The statements of witnesses under CrPC's Section 164 would also be documented.

Armaghan’s lawyer opposed the police’s request for an extension. The suspect told the court that he was being subjected to inhumane treatment, denied food, and not allowed access to the restroom for ten days.

The court, however, dismissed the claims as unrealistic. "A person cannot even stand if they aren't allowed to go to the washroom for 10 days," the judge remarked.

The defence further demanded prior notification before the recording of statements and called for the suspect’s medical examination. The prosecution countered by stating that the case had caused nationwide outrage, and the suspect was being investigated for possible links to money laundering and drug trafficking.

Furthermore, the investigation officer (IO) apprised the court that a Police have formed a joint investigation team (JIT) in the much-talked-about case with Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muqaddas Haider leading probe body.

Following deliberations, the court allowed Armaghan’s parents to meet him but warned that any disorder during the meeting should be reported immediately.

The court also ordered a medical examination of the suspect while extending the remand of Armaghan and co-accused Shiraz for five more days.