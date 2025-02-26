Abu Dhabi crown prince to embark on maiden Pakistan visit tomorrow

This undated photo shows Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed. — AFP/File

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will arrive in Pakistan on his first official visit tomorrow (Thursday) at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sheikh Khaled will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials, as well as prominent business leaders, the statement added.

This visit underscores the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and reflects the shared commitment to further strengthen bilateral economic partnership.

During the visit, the crown prince will engage in wide-ranging interactions with the leadership of Pakistan, to exchange views on matters of mutual interest, reinforce historical bonds and promote economic as well as investment cooperation.

Several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be signed during the visit to bolster the existing robust framework for long-term collaboration in multifaceted sectors.

"These commitments are expected to open new opportunities for joint ventures and projects aimed at furthering economic cooperation between both the countries and their peoples," the statement read.

Pakistan and the UAE have always enjoyed a relationship characterised by mutual respect, trust, and shared aspirations, the FO spokesperson added.

"The visit of Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan demonstrates the commitment of two countries to elevate the cooperation, reflective of a growing partnership and robust people-to-people linkages," it concluded.

Last month, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had visited Pakistan and received a warm welcome in Rahim Yar Khan from PM Shehbaz, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and others.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz and Sheikh Mohamed discussed a wide range of issues, including economic collaboration, regional stability, climate change, and the promotion of mutual interests on the global stage, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The meeting concluded with a joint resolve to foster greater cooperation, particularly in priority sectors, ensuring a brighter future for both nations.

The partnership of both countries is rooted in shared history, culture, and economic collaboration. The UAE hosts a significant Pakistani diaspora, whose remittances contribute substantially to the country's economy.

The Gulf nation also plays a pivotal role in providing humanitarian aid, fostering infrastructure development, and supporting Islamabad in challenging times cements this enduring friendship.

Both nations collaborate across various sectors, including trade, energy, and technology, reaffirming their commitment to mutual prosperity.