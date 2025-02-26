Awaam Pakistan Convener Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addresses the opposition's Grand Alliance Conference in Islamabad on February 26, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties of the country are holding a Grand Alliance Conference in Islamabad against the ruling coalition to address prevailing challenges which it says have become a "quagmire of instability".

The development comes after opposition leaders announced going ahead with the event following an emergency huddle at Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) Mahmood Khan Achakzai's residence.

The meeting was attended by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Awam Pakistan's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen's (MWM) Nasir Shirazi and others.

"We will hold these illegitimate rulers accountable in every street. We do not accept this illegitimate assembly," said Achakzai while expressing a lack of trust in the legislature.

The convergence of opposition parties comes against the backdrop of now-stalled negotiations between the PTI and the ruling coalition which failed to produce much results despite multiple rounds of talks.

The Imran Khan-founded party, since then, has engaged in a contact drive — initiated in light of ex-PM's directives — with the TTAP leaders also visiting Sindh to meet the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) with the two sides agreeing to work together for the supremacy of the Constitution and independence of the judiciary and parliament in the country.

The two sides also agreed to form committees as the next step in working together to achieve a common agenda.

'Interference of undemocratic forces'

The statement issued by the opposition huddle accentuates the existence of severe crises resulting in a quagmire of instability.

"The history of Pakistan is witness that the country has been suffering from severe crises over time. Initially, we tried to lay the foundation of a developing, prosperous and democratic state, but conspiracies, interference of undemocratic forces, weak political system, corruption and institutional conflicts have pushed the country into a quagmire of instability," read the statement.

Noting that the 2024 elections raised questions about the democratic process, and trampled the mandate of the people, the statement further said that the country was at a crossroads where it has become impossible to move forward, and every passing day is increasing disappointment and uncertainty among the people.

Expanding on the opposition's stance, Achakzai those violating the Constitution escaped accountability in the country.

"Whether someone likes it or not, we have to break this tradition," he remarked.

Underscoring their aim to establish the supremacy of the Constitution, Awaam Pakistan Convener Abbasi said: "The government is not a representative of the people; this illegitimate government is afraid of the Constitution".

The former premier said that issues related to the Constitution and economy will be discussed during the opposition's conference, adding that political leaders and intellectuals from across the country will attend the conference.

"You cannot silence the voices of democracy and human rights. Come rain or storm, the national conference will be held," noted SIC chief Hamid Raza.

Whereas, PTI's Raja reaffirmed their commitment to voice human rights violations..