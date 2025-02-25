Sindh changes school timings for Ramadan

Primary school students are pictured in this undated file photo. — AFP

The Sindh Education Department has revised timings for single and double-shift schools which will be implemented during the holy month of Ramadan.

The new timings would apply to all primary, secondary, higher secondary and elementary schools during Ramadan.

In accordance with the new schedule, primary schools functioning in single shifts will commence regular classes at 8am and end at 1:30pm, whereas, the timings would be 8am to 11:30am on Fridays.

Meanwhile, primary schools with double shifts will hold classes from 7:30am to 11:30pm while their second shift will start at 11:45am till 2:45pm. The first shift timings would remain unchanged on Fridays while the second shift will be held from 11:45pm to 1:30pm.

All single-shift secondary, higher secondary, and elementary schools will remain open from 8am to 1:30pm, whereas, their classes would be held from 8am to 11:30pm on Fridays.

According to the revised schedule for double-shift secondary and higher secondary schools, classes will be conducted from 7:30am to 11:30am in the first shift and the second shift will continue from 11:45am to 2:45pm.

Subsequently, in double-shift schools, the first shift will start at 7:30am and conclude at 11:30pm and the second shift from 11:45am to 1:15pm on Fridays.

Revised schedule for matric, inter exams

In another development related to the educational institutions of Sindh, the provincial authorities also revised the schedule for matric and intermediate examinations.

The date for the commencement of matriculation and intermediate theory examinations have now been extended to April 7 and April 28, respectively.

Earlier, the SSC and HSC examinations were to begin on March 15 and April 15, respectively.

It was also decided that matric practical examinations would take place from March 10. However, the date for inter practical examinations would be announced later.

The first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Pakistan is expected to fall on March 2, as per the prediction of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The holy month, which is observed with religious fervour and zeal, will see millions of Pakistanis along with billions of Muslims around the world observing a fast from dawn to sunset.

Like many other countries, Ramadan, in Pakistan, is marked by increased charity and public food drives with the people establishing roadside stalls for people returning to their homes in the evening.