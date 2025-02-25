Key accused in Mustafa murder case earlier tortured girl, claim police

olice escort Armaghan, prime suspect in Mustafa Amir murder case during an appearance before the ATC on February 18, 2025. — Geo News/reporter

Armaghan, the prime accused in the Mustafa murder case, subjected a girl to brutal torture earlier, police investigators claimed on Tuesday.

According to media reports, the girl was hospitalised after the ordeal, but due to Armaghan’s influence, police did not lodge a report in this regard.

Citing call data, police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza confirmed that ASI Nadeem was in contact with the accused.

“No action was taken against Armaghan over the incident due to the police officer,” he added.

The ASI was deployed at the Gizri Police Station as a “duty officer” when the incident occurred, the DIG added. “The ASI allegedly facilitated Armaghan,” said Raza.

Anti-violent Crime Cell (AVCC) has not taken the ASI into custody so far, he said, adding that an SP was instructed to probe into the matter.

“Action will be taken against the suspect once the inquiry is completed,” he added.

Last week, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) extended the physical remand of Armaghan by five days in the Mustafa Amir murder case.

The court also extended the remand of co-accused Shiraz Bukhari alias Shavez and issued directives for conducting his medical examination.

The case relates to the alleged kidnapping and murder of a BBA student, Mustafa, who had gone missing on January 6.

The whole saga unfolded after Armaghan opened fire at a team of the AVCC officials — a specialised unit of the Karachi police responsible for tackling cases related to murder and extortion — during a raid at his residence in Karachi's DHA earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the scope of investigations has been expanded with AVCC contacting the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to ascertain the nature of the work carried out at the call centre discovered at Armagahan's residence.

The case

The case is linked to the alleged kidnapping and murder of a BBA student, Mustafa, who had gone missing last month.

The police arrested the suspects during the February 8 raid, however, Mustafa's whereabouts couldn't be traced until a week later when the authorities revealed that some charred human remains had been found in a car near the Hub checkpost days after the youngster's disappearance.

The victim's body had been buried by the Edhi Foundation following the discovery in January, but a court allowed its exhumation for identification and forensics. The initial report that surfaced earlier this week confirmed that the exhumed body was indeed Mustafa's.

Both the suspects had, on different occasions, confessed to murdering the youngster and disposing off his body at the same place from where the burnt car and remains had been discovered.