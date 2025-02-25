Rachel Zegler breaks silence on ‘Snow White’ criticism

Rachel Zegler weighs in on ‘Snow White’ criticism

Rachel Zegler has recently broken her silence on Snow White criticism.

In a new interview with Vogue Mexico, the West Side Story star addressed her comments about the Disney’s live-action movie, saying, “I interpret people’s feelings about this movie as their passion for her.”

Rachel told the magazine in Spanish, “What an honour to be a part of something for which people feel so much passion.”

“We’re not always going to have the same sentiments as those around us and all that we can do is give the best of ourselves,” stated the 23-year-old.

The Shazam! actress shared that it was “a beautiful experience” for all the “Black girls around the world to see Halle Bailey play Ariel in The Little Mermaid”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rachel reflected on her Colombian heritage.

“I understand that the community doesn’t want to be seen as a monolith, but the reality of being Latino and working in this industry is that we try to represent the entire diaspora,” explained The Hunger Games actress.

She continued, “I know where I have been, I represent it in my narrative and I carry it in my heart every day.”

Rachel also spoke candidly about difference to expect between 19th and 20th century versions of the Snow White movie.

The actress noted that Disney discovered “this beautiful and delicate balance between the animated classic” that everyone knew and loved from 1937, and even introduced this version to this “new generation”.

“This balance,” Rachel believed, “comes from the princess’ character”.

The Y2k actress added, “Her superpower is her heart. That’s something I really believe the world could take advantage of more.”