Punjab releases Ramadan school timings

LAHORE: New school timings for Ramadan have been revealed by the Punjab Education Department, which will be implemented across all schools in the province.

Schools will operate from 8:30am to 1:00pm from Monday to Thursday, while on Fridays, classes will end at 12:30pm, according to the notification.

For double-shift schools, the first shift will run from 8:30am to 12:00 PM, whereas the second shift will be held from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

The notification also states that female students will be dismissed 15 minutes earlier than the official closing time.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet in Peshawar for the sighting of the Ramadan moon on February 28 (Friday). If the crescent is sighted, the holy month of fasting will begin on March 1 (Saturday).

However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported that the first day of fasting in Pakistan is expected to fall on March 2.

Similarly, the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) has issued a forecast, noting that the month of Ramadan could start on March 2.