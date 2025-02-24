Security forces eliminate 10 terrorists in Khyber IBO

Security forces are seen taking position during an operation in this undated image. — ISPR/File

Security forces eliminated at least 10 terrorists in general area of Bagh in Khyber district during the conduct of an intelligence-based operation, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The IBO was conducted by the security forces in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's tribal district on the night between February 23 and 24, the statement read.

"During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij [terrorists] location, as a result of which, ten khwarij were sent to hell," it added. A sanitisation operation was also launched in the area to eliminate any other terrorists.

"The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," the military's media wing concluded.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP’s settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.

Balochistan also experienced a surge in militant activity, with at least 24 attacks, which claimed 26 lives, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and nine militants.