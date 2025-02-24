Pakistan braces for days of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall

Representational image shows vehicles stuck in snowfall. — PPI/File

Pakistan braces for intense weather as a powerful westerly system is set to unleash widespread rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall, says Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD officials said that the system first entered the western parts of the country and was expected to move towards upper regions by February 25, lingering over northern areas until March 2.

Moreover, torrential rain and thunderstorms, along with heavy snowfall in hilly areas, may hit Gilgit-Baltistan, affecting Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar.

In its forecast for Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the weather office expects similar weather conditions to prevail mostly affecting Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur, from February 25 through March 2.

Moreover, heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely to lash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s areas including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan from Monday night to March 1.

Murree Hills, Galliyat, and nearby areas are expected to receive moderate to heavy snowfall between February 25 and March 1, according to the latest weather outlook by the meteorological department.

From February 25 to 28, showers and thunderstorms are also forecast for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Multan.

Meanwhile, the new system is also expected to bring rain and snowfall to parts of Balochistan — such as Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Mastung, and Pishin — until February 26.

Larkana, Jacobabad, Sukkur, and Qambar Shahdadkot are in for light rain on February 25-26.

Alerting the locals and tourists, the weather forecast comes with a warning that heavy snowfall could disrupt travel in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Skardu.

Flash floods are also a possibility in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir between February 25 and March 1, while mountainous areas may face landslides. Some plain regions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad could also see hailstorms.

The PMD authorities have advised tourists to avoid unnecessary travel during this period.

Highlighting the bright side, the PMD said the rainfall is beneficial for standing crops, particularly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the latest advisories from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and its provincial counterparts, residents are urged to remain on high alert and take precautions to prevent weather-related damage to property and loss of life.