Police recover body from PTI MPA Mian Aslam's outhouse

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed MPA Mian Aslam Iqbal. — Facebook/@aslamiqbalpti

LAHORE: A body was found from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Mian Aslam Iqbal's outhouse (dera) in Lahore, the police said on Monday.

The law enforcers registered a case under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and gathered forensic evidence from the spot.

According to a first information report (FIR), the body — found in the advanced stages of decomposition — was of a man aged nearly 40 years.

The deceased, who died from gunshot wounds, could not be identified yet, said police, adding that the body has been sent for autopsy.

Police, however, stated that Aslam's outhouse was rented by Arshad, a constable working with the Central Investigation Agency (CIA) police.

They claimed that Arshad had set up a torture cell in the quarter and he has been missing since the incident while a search is underway.

Aslam, a PTI-backed Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA), previously served as provincial minister of Punjab for industries, commerce, and investment from 2018 to 2022 under the PTI government.

He also took the additional portfolio of information and culture in 2019 after being nominated by the PTI government. He has been a member of the Punjab Assembly consecutively since 2002.

The PTI leader also served as the senior minister for Punjab in Parvez Elahi's PTI-backed government from late 2022 to early 2023.