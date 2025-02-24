BAKU: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was warmly welcomed at the Zagulba Presidential Palace by in Azerbaijan with a ceremonial guard of honour on Monday as he began a two-day official visit to the country, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

At PM Shehbaz's arrival at the palace, the national anthems of both Pakistan and Azerbaijan were played before the Central Asian country's armed forces performed the guard of honour.

This visit, which includes delegation-level talks with the Azeri president, represens PM Shehbaz's second visit to Azerbaijan since taking office in March 2024.

The premier is accompanied by high-level ministerial delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Investment and Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi.

After the ceremony, both leaders proceeded to the bilateral meeting which will follow the delegation-level talks to discuss areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

They will also witness a ceremony to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations.

The discussions will also focus on expanding trade and investment, enhancing cooperation in the energy sector, synergise efforts to deal with climate change, deepening defense collaboration, and fostering cultural exchanges.

The MoUs and agreements are expected to be signed, further solidifying the partnership between the two countries.

As part of his engagements, PM Shehbaz and the Azerbaijani leadership will also address the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum today.

The forum will bring together business leaders from both countries to explore avenues for joint ventures and trade and investment opportunities, emphasising business-to-business (B2B) collaboration.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan share a long-standing bond of brotherhood, underpinned by shared values and common aspirations. This visit underscores the commitment of both nations to deepening their bilateral ties, enhancing economic cooperation, and fostering regional collaboration.