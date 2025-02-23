Premier Shehbaz reaches Baku on two-day official visit

Azerbaijan Deputy PM Yaqub Abdulla oglu Eyyubov receives PM Shehbaz Sharif at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Baku, on February 23, 2025. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Baku on Sunday for a two-day official visit where he would hold high-level meetings with senior officials including Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev.

Upon arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the prime minister was warmly received by senior Azerbaijani officials, including First Deputy Prime Minister Yaqub Abdulla oğlu Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farkhadov, Pakistan’s ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin and other senior dignitaries.

The discussions will focus on further strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and investment, enhancing cooperation in the energy sector, synergise efforts to deal with climate change, deepening defense collaboration, and fostering cultural exchanges.

Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements are expected to be signed, further solidifying the partnership between the two countries.

As part of his engagements, PM Shehbaz and the Azerbaijani leadership will also address the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum, scheduled for Monday.

The forum will bring together business leaders from both countries to explore avenues for joint ventures and trade and investment opportunities, emphasising business-to-business (B2B) collaboration.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan share a long-standing bond of brotherhood, underpinned by shared values and common aspirations. This visit underscores the commitment of both nations to deepening their bilateral ties, enhancing economic cooperation, and fostering regional collaboration.

The premier is accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation, including Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Investment & Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi.