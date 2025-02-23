Seven terrorists eliminated in DI Khan operations

Pakistani soldiers stand guard in Bannu, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa July 2, 2014. — Reuters/File

At least seven terrorists were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted by security forces in general area Daraban on reported presence of militants.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarijs’ [terrorists] location, resultantly, four khwarij were sent to hell,” it added.

In another encounter that took place in general area Maddi, troops effectively neutralised three terrorists, as per ISPR.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

The ISPR said sanitisation operations were launched to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the “security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country”.

The security forces on Friday killed at least six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in KP's Karak district, said the military’s media wing.

The country has been reeling under increased terrorist attacks targeting especially the law enforcers and security forces since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

KP remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP's settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.