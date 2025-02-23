‘It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ star Lynne Marie Stewart dies at 83

Lynne Marie Stewart died at 78

Lynne Marie Stewart, the actress known as Miss Yvonne from Pee Wee’s Playhouse, has breathed her last at the age of 78.

Her manager confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the character actress "passed away peacefully after a short illness" at her home in Los Angeles on Friday, February 21.

In addition to collaborating with Paul Reubens on numerous Pee-Wee projects, she showcased her acting chops by portraying Charlie Day's chaotic, off-the-walls neurotic mother in 18 episodes of It’s Always Sunny.

Shortly after the news of her death was made public, Stewart’s on-screen son, Day, posted a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram.

"RIP TV mom," he wrote for his reel life mother. "Thanks for 20 years of laughs. You deserve a standing ovation."

American film director Paul Feig also mourned the loss of Stewart, who worked with him on Bridesmaids.

"So sad. Lynne was the best," he wrote. "I was such a fan of hers, and it was such an honor to work with her in Bridesmaids. A truly wonderful hilarious person. You will be missed, Lynne."

Before her sudden passing, Stewart helmed a final project titled The Dink, a movie with Ben Stiller, Mary Steenburgen, Jake Johnson, and Ed Harris, currently in post-production.