PM Shehbaz to embark on two-day visit to Azerbaijan from Monday

ISLAMABAD: At the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Shehabz Sharif will pay a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan from February 24-25, the Foreign Office said.

According to the statement issued on Saturday, this will be PM Shehbaz's second visit to Azerbaijan since assuming office in March 2024.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and other key members of the Cabinet, reflecting Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepening its engagement with Azerbaijan.

During the visit, the two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest in order to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in energy, trade, defence, education and climate sectors.

During the visit, the two sides are expected to sign several MoUs and agreements in multiple areas of cooperation.

The prime minister is also expected to deliver a keynote speech during a Business Forum organised in collaboration with the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO).

During the visit, the premier, along with the president of Azerbaijan, will also visit Fuzuli (Karabakh) as part of a special visit to the liberated territories of Karabakh.

Earlier, it was reported that that both countries are likely to sign the agreement on establishing an international trading company in Singapore as a Joint Venture between Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

The federal cabinet has already ratified the decision of ECC approving the establishment of this company. This will be the first ever company to be set up by PSO in Singapore for trading LNG and other energy products. PSO will soon deposit $0.5 million in any bank in Singapore for the registration of its company.

“Notably, in February 2024, Pakistan signed an agreement with Azerbaijan for the sale of JF-17C Block-III fighter jets, valued at $1.6 billion. In July 2024, during the visit of the Azerbaijan President to Pakistan, both countries agreed to enhance the bilateral investment level of up to $2 billion in areas of mutually beneficial projects,” the report stated.