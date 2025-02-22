PM Shehbaz reaffirms commitment to slash electricity bills

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses United Nations meeting. — Reuters/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reaffirmed resolve to decrease electricity bills and announced establishing a cancer hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Addressing a public gathering, PM Shehbaz also revealed plans to build a university in Rajanpur.

The prime minister said that the federal government was committed to uniform progress and prosperity in all areas, including the uplift of less-developed areas such as south Punjab by initiating a vast network of development projects.

Highlighting economic progress, the premier stated that inflation has dropped from 40% to 2.4%, while interest rates have fallen from 22% to 12%. He emphasised that Pakistan's economy has stabilised, but the focus now must be on bringing prosperity and creating employment opportunities for the youth through relentless effort.

PM Shehbaz declared that Pakistan will not rely on loans for development.

The prime minister said that an era of progress and prosperity had dawned upon the area in which the youth would get job opportunities. He maintained that the country’s economy had stabilised.

The prime minister also addressed security concerns, stating that enemies are attempting to destabilise the country through terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Shehbaz stressed that Pakistan's progress is impossible without eradicating terrorism and paid tribute to those sacrificing their lives for national security.

Vowing to make Pakistan a great nation, Shehbaz Sharif declared that the country is destined for development. He also urged citizens to work hard, asserting that if Pakistan does not surpass India in progress, "then my name is not Shehbaz Sharif".