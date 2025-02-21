Pakistan urges Kabul to ensure Afghan soil isn't used for cross-border terrorism

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar addresses a press conference. — APP/File

Amid a surge in cross-border terror attacks, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday pressed Afghanistan’s interim government to prevent its soil from being used for terrorism

Pakistan, which has been reeling under increased terrorist attacks targeting civilians and the security forces since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, has repeatedly asked Kabul to stop terrorist groups from using its territory to target the neighbouring country.

In an interview, Dar, who also holds the portfolio of foreign minister, said: “No country's territory should be used for terrorism.”

The deputy prime minister said that they wanted durable peace and stability in the neighbouring country. He further said that illegal refugees were being deported from the country.

Earlier this week, Islamabad turned down Kabul’s request to extend the stay of Afghan nationals residing illegally in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

These individuals were instructed last year to leave the country by February 28, 2025, giving them only seven days to stay in the twin cities.

According to sources, security agencies have compiled lists of illegal Afghan residents, including information on their residences and locations. The Afghan nationals, who have documents to go to another country, can stay here till March 31 this year. After this date, they will also have to leave Pakistan.

Responding to another question about Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he stressed the need to ensure that UN resolutions on the decades-old dispute should be implemented in letter and spirit. The DPM reiterated support for Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Earlier this month, the military's top brass expressed grave concern over the continued use of Afghan soil against Pakistan by terrorists and demanded "concrete and tangible actions" by the interim Afghan government.

The concern was expressed during the 267th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"The forum stressed the imperative of concrete and tangible actions by interim Afghan government against Fitna Al Khawarij instead of denials as well as continuing with the strategy of undertaking all necessary measures in defence of Pakistan and its people," the military's media wing said.

The year 2024 turned out to be the deadliest for Pakistan’s civil and military security forces in a decade with at least 685 fatalities and 444 terror attacks, according to “CRSS Annual Security Report 2024” issued by Centre for Security and Strategic Studies.

Equally alarming were the cumulative losses of civilians and security personnel, i.e., 1,612 fatalities, accounting for over 63pc of the total recorded this year, marking 73pc more losses compared to 934 outlaws eliminated, The News reported citing CRSS report.

The overall fatalities recorded the previous year were a record 9-year high and over 66% more than in 2023. On average, nearly seven lives were lost daily, with November emerging as the deadliest month across all metrics, compared to all other months of the year.

The violence took the heaviest toll on KP which topped in human losses with 1,616 fatalities, followed by Balochistan with 782 fatalities. In 2024, the country suffered 2,546 violence-linked fatalities and 2,267 injuries among civilians, security personnel and outlaws.

This tally of casualties stemmed from 1,166 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations, marking a grim year for country’s security landscape.



