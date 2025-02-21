Govt introduces new case management system to provide speedy justice

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the launching ceremony of the Case Assignment and Management System in Islamabad on February 21, 2025. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday launched the Case Assignment and Management System to provide transparent, efficient, and speedy justice for litigants.

Addressing the launching ceremony in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz said that the system was long overdue because litigants and applicants from all over the country wanted transparent and speedy justice.

He said: “This initiative will go a long way to address their grievances and provide justice in a reasonable time frame.”

The premier said trillions of rupees had been wasted for decades due to blatant collusion and corruption and lack of modern technology, Radio Pakistan reported.

He also called for collective efforts to transform Pakistan on modern lines and compensate for past losses and gain dividends in future.

Referring to his recent meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, the premier said that he requested the top judge for speedy decisions based on merit in the pending cases.

Earlier this week, the premier visited CJP Afridi's residence, at his invitation, to share the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the National Judicial Policymaking Committee (NJPMC).

Addressing the event today, the premier expressed the resolve to recover each and every penny that was due for the betterment of the people of Pakistan.

He also thanked all the stakeholders, including the international partners, the United Nations (UN) and Canada for designing and extending financial assistance for the Case Assignment and Management System.

In his remarks, the Country Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) Troels Vester, expressed unwavering support to the Pakistan government and Ministry of Law and Justice for introducing modern technology to the governance.

He commended the leadership of PM Shehbaz for governance reforms to modernise country's justice system.