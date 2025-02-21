Imran Khan wanted military as party 'subsidiary', alleges defence minister

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. — Facebook/@khawajaAsifofficial/File

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif strongly criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, accusing him of attempting to turn the army into a "subsidiary" of his party.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Asif denounced PTI’s political approach, alleging that the party prioritised personal interests over national welfare.

“The PTI founder wanted the army to become a subsidiary of his party,” Asif asserted, claiming that the party’s frustration had grown in response to the country’s recent progress. He further alleged that after being deprived of power the PTI was now “licking its wounds”.

Asif also highlighted Pakistan’s longstanding diplomatic, military, and economic ties with the United Kingdom, calling the relationship “exemplary” across various sectors. He added that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir was on an important visit to the UK, strengthening bilateral military cooperation.

The defence czar also pointed to the events of May 9 and November 26, alleging they were orchestrated for “nefarious purposes”. He reiterated that attacks on national assets and the desecration of martyrs’ memorials were undeniable realities.

“The PTI’s politics is for one individual, they have no concern for the country,” Asif said. He dismissed the party’s conduct as anything but political, asserting that its actions had been exposed to the public.

Asif further said that Pakistan is moving towards stability, with significant achievements in the economic sector. He credited the incumbent government’s policies for the improvement and suggested that the PTI’s increasing frustration stemmed from these national successes.

“Alhamdulillah, the country is on the path to stability. All conspiracies against the country will fail,” he affirmed, saying that the PTI had conspired to harm Pakistan’s national interests.

The federal minister also accused PTI leaders of pleading for personal interests rather than engaging in genuine politics. “They are not serious people. They are doing this for personal interests.”

Drawing a contrast with his own party, Asif asserted that while they had faced political victimisation, they never undermined national dignity. “We faced political revenge, but did not speak against the country's dignity,” he said, vowing that the “politics of anarchy” would be buried forever.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan had reiterated his stance saying that he would not strike any deal with the government, no matter how much pressure is applied, Aleema Khan quoted the party founder as saying on Tuesday after meeting her brother in Adiala jail.

The defiant PTI founder’s remarks came amid reports circulating on social and electronic media that the former ruling party was once again seeking backchannel talks with the establishment, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur reportedly playing a key role in the effort.

So far, there is no indication that the other side is willing to engage.

During her interaction with journalists outside the Central Jail Adiala, Aleema also categorically rejected reports claiming that the PTI leaders were avoiding meeting their jailed leader in Rawalpindi.

Slamming the government, she said that their “media factory” was fabricating such news.

On the other hand, the military has maintained that it will not involve itself in political discussions and that it is up to political parties to resolve their issues through dialogue.

A few days ago, Army Chief General Asim Munir, while dismissing reports of receiving a letter from Imran Khan, said that even if such a letter arrived, he would forward it to the prime minister rather than read it.

His remarks came in response to media questions after the PTI founder, imprisoned since August 2023 on multiple charges ranging from corruption to terrorism, wrote a third open letter to the army chief.