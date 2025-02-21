Kasur van mishap leaves eight dead, two hurt

At least eight people died and two others sustained critical injuries when their van fell into a ravine in the Kasur district on Friday.
The accident took place near Khara Morr on Raiwind Road. The passengers of the ill-fated van were members of a music group. They were on their way back from Raiwind after holding a function.
Rescue officials said the accident occurred as the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into the water.
The Rescue officials further said that the accident took place owing to the negligence of the driver who probably dozed off while driving.
Emergency teams rushed to the scene and transferred the bodies and the injured to the Bulleh Shah District Hospital.
The hospital sources said that two of the injured are in critical condition.
Police told Geo News that the investigations had been launched and the identification process had been started.
