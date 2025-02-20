'Courts should stay out of politics,' PTI leader on PM-CJP meeting

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (third from left) meets Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi (Centre) at Chief Justice House in Islamabad, February 19, 2025. — SC website

In the backdrop a recent meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary leader in the Senate Barrister Ali Zafar said on Thursday that the courts should stay out of politics.

A day earlier, the premier visited CJP Afridi's residence, at his invitation, to share the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the National Judicial Policymaking Committee (NJPMC).

Last week, the CJP invited PM Shehbaz and Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub Khan to propose improvements to the justice system, which will be taken up in the upcoming NJPMC meeting.

Speaking on Geo News programme “Capital Talk”, the PTI counsel said that such meetings should be “one-off” and not be routine practice.

“The CJP should not make such meetings a routine [practice] as it gives the impression of politics.”

“It's correct that the chief justice has called the opposition for the meeting and I am part of that delegation. I am going to Islamabad to meet him [chief justice] tomorrow at his residence,” he added.

Barrister Zafar said the 10 to 12-point meeting agenda with the CJP includes discussion on law, the judicial system, commercial cases and the digitalisation of the judicial system.

"This is unusual because I have never seen it before, that a chief justice meets a government and opposition delegation."

It appears that such meetings may be an effort to bring the government and the opposition on the same page, the PTI leader said, adding: “Despite this, such meetings should not be made routine practice and it would be better to make such practice a one-off thing as meeting the opposition and government can give a perception of politics.”

Responding to a question about the PTI’s upcoming power show, Barrister Zafar confirmed that there would be no clash between their public rally and the ongoing ICC event.

“The PTI is not being allowed to hold rallies in Punjab," claimed the PTI leader.

Talking about “political victimisation”, he said the incumbent government was using tactics that were not used even during periods of dictatorshipa.

“The PTI will stage protest demonstrations after Eid ul Fitr,” the PTI lawyer reiterated.

“The government will collapse if proceeding of pending cases resumes,” he claimed further.

During the February 19 meeting, the CJP assured taking opposition parties’ input over the judicial reforms during his meeting with the PM, read a statement issued by the apex court.

The premier was accompanied by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema and Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan. SC Registrar Muhammad Salim Khan and Secretary Law and Justice Commission Tanzeela Sabahat were also present on the occasion.

The chief justice shared the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the NJPMC and sought the input of the government.

"The move is part of the chief justice's overall reform agenda intending reduction in the pendency and providing speedy justice to the people of Pakistan," read the SC statement.

The CJP informed PM Shehbaz that he would also be taking the opposition parties’ input and wishes that his reform programme should carry bi-partisan support so that the "reforms are consistent, sustainable and more impactful".

The prime minister appreciated the reform package and agreed the government would provide its input soon.

Separately, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office stated PM Shehbaz appreciated the chief justice's initiative to visit remote areas of South Punjab, Interior Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to consult with all stakeholders for effective and timely delivery of justice.

Apprising the chief justice of the long-pending tax disputes in various courts, he requested the top judge to ensure timely decisions on these cases based on merit. The premier also assured the top judge of accelerating effective measures regarding missing persons.