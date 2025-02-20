Bajaur shocked as minor girl raped, strangled to death; suspect arrested

This representational image shows the hands of an incarcerated person. — AFP/File

BAJAUR: A 20-year-old man, arrested on charges of raping and murdering a four-year-old girl in Bajaur’s Mamond tehsil, has confessed to the crime, police said on Thursday, amid fury from shocked local residents of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's tribal region.

District Police Officer (DPO) Waqas Rafiq told a press conference that the suspect, a close relative of the victim, baited the child with samosas, took her to an isolated spot, brutally assaulted her, strangled her in cold blood, and then dumped her body.

The DPO was flanked by the Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Naveed Iqbal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hunar Khan, and Station House Officer (SHO) Ehsanullah.

“To conceal the crime, the suspect also tried to bludgeon her body with stones, attempting to deface it beyond recognition,” the police official told reporters.

DPO Rafiq said that the arrest was made within 12 hours of the incident — thanks to the cooperation of local residents.

“The suspect admitted to perpetrating the heinous crime during interrogation," the police official said, adding that explicit content was also found on his mobile phone, while forensic evidence had been sent for further analysis.

The tragic incident outraged the community, with locals grieving and demanding justice for the brutal killing of the young girl amid police assurances. The police further said that the investigation was ongoing, and authorities were committed to ensuring that the perpetrator faced the full force of the law.

The arrest has sent shockwaves through the local community, with authorities vowing to ensure justice for the victim and her family.

This is not the first time Bajaur police have acted swiftly in such cases. Last year, they arrested the murderer of a seven-year-old boy in Khar within 24 hours.

Earlier this month, seven individuals were detained on suspicion of involvement in the murder of a seven-year-old boy, Sarim, who was allegedly killed after being raped in a densely populated neighbourhood of the port city of Karachi.

The minor was found dead in his apartment's underground water tank in North Karachi on January 18 after being reported missing on January 7. An autopsy confirmed that Sarim was subjected to sexual abuse before being strangled.

According to the investigating authorities, the suspects include a cleric from the madrassa attended by Sarim, a plumber, three watchmen and two residents of the victim's apartment complex.