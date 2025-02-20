Ramadan 2025: Fitrana, Fidya rates announced for this year

Volunteers of the Edhi Foundation, a non-profit social welfare programme, arrange food plates for the people to break their fast along a road in Karachi on April 3, 2023. — Reuters

As the holy month of Ramadan is around the corner, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi on Thursday unveiled the prescribed rates for Sadqa-e-Fitr or Fitrana and Fidya for this year.

The minimum amount for Sadqa-e-Fitr and Fidya per person has been fixed at Rs220, as per the announcement.

However, based on different commodities, the rates vary as follows: wheat Rs220, barley Rs450, dates Rs1,650, raisins Rs2,500, and dried grapes (Munqqa) Rs5,000.

Dr Naeemi urged affluent individuals to pay their Sadqa-e-Fitr and Fidya according to their financial capacity, instead of relying on the minimum wheat-based amount.

He emphasised that Sadqa-e-Fitr is obligatory for every Muslim, slave or free, male or female, young or old, who possesses the means. He also encouraged people to pay in accordance with their financial standing so that a larger number of underprivileged individuals can benefit.

Residents of provinces other than Punjab should calculate their Sadqa-e-Fitr and Fidya based on the local prices of the respective commodities.

The prescribed weight for different items is as follows: wheat half Sa’a (approximately 2kg), barley, dates, and dried grapes one Sa’a (approximately 4kg).

For those compensating for 30 missed fasts (Fidya), the total amount is: wheat Rs6,600, barley: Rs13,500, dates Rs49,500, raisins Rs 75,000, and dried grapes (Munqqa) Rs 150,000.

Dr Naeemi further clarified that for those who intentionally break a fast, the Kaffara (atonement) is either fasting for 60 consecutive days or feeding 60 needy individuals two meals a day.

Additionally, individuals who consume government-subsidized wheat flour can also pay Rs160 as Sadqa-e-Fitr or Fidya, he added.

The CII chairman advised faithful to fulfill their Sadqa-e-Fitr obligations before Eid ul Fitr to ensure that those in need can celebrate the festival with ease.