Ramadan 2025: Moon sighting committee to meet in Peshawar on Feb 28

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad looks through a telescope for sighting of the new moon in Peshawar on March 11, 2024. — PPI

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene in Peshawar on the evening of February 28 (Friday) to sight the moon to determine the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

The meeting, led by the committee's chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, will begin after the Asr prayers, with zonal committees gathering in their respective regions to receive and assess moon sighting reports, according to a notification from the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Clerics from all schools of thought will participate in the central meeting to confirm the start of the ninth Islamic month.

Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, is observed with religious fervour and zeal, and millions of Pakistanis along with billions of Muslims around the world observe fast from dawn till dusk.

The fasting hours range from 12 to 17 hours — depending on the geographical locations across the globe.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported that the first day of fasting in Pakistan is expected to fall on March 2.

This is because the meteorological department predicted that the new moon will likely be born on the evening of February 28 at 5:45pm, increasing the chances of the crescent sighting on March 1.

Additionally, an astronomy centre in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said that the holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on March 1, The National reported earlier this week.

As per the publication, the International Astronomical Centre (IAC) announced that most Muslim countries will attempt to observe the new crescent moon on February 28, and some countries in the Arab world could sight the moon on the same day.

Like many other countries, Pakistan observes Ramadan with increased charity and public food drives with the people establishing roadside stalls for people returning to their homes in the evening.

The month usually also witnesses increased business activities due to religious festivities as well as shopping trends in the run-up to Eid ul Fitr.