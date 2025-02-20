Rain brings relief to twin cities amid water crisis

An undated image of cars moving on a road after rain in Islamabad. — APP/File

Islamabad and Rawalpindi received their first rain in months, temporarily easing drought concerns after an emergency was declared in the twin cities amid a deepening water crisis.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) had declared an emergency earlier this week in response to declining groundwater levels caused by a prolonged dry spell.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rainfall was recorded at 19mm in Bokra, 22mm in H-8, 20mm in Shamsabad, and 18mm in Chaklala.

The rain, which began intermittently in Islamabad continued throughout the night till the morning, significantly improving the weather. The Met Office has predicted further rainfall in the capital and Pindi over the next three days, bringing hope of temporary relief from the ongoing drought.

The prolonged dry conditions had contributed to an increase in viral diseases in Rawalpindi, while also causing a sharp decline in groundwater levels.

Additionally, the prolonged drought in Kashmir's Nikial finally ended with the recent rains.

Meanwhile, other parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also experienced rainfall after a long gap, with light to heavy showers reported in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Hafizabad.

Showers continued in Punjab's Gujranwala and its surrounding areas as well, adding to the wintry atmosphere. In Kamalia and nearby regions, intermittent rainfall further intensified the cold, bringing a significant drop in temperatures.

Adding to the widespread wet weather, Bajaur has been experiencing light rainfall since last evening, with the Meteorological Department predicting further showers across the district. In Lower Dir, heavy rainfall has continued since last night, while the upper areas, including Shahi, Banshahi, Kalpani, and Laram Top, have been blanketed in snow. The harsh weather has led to power outages in several areas, including Munda, Samarbagh, and Maidan, causing difficulties for residents.

Meanwhile, Karak witnessed rainfall and hailstorms, further intensifying the cold, while various parts of North Waziristan also received showers, adding to the chilly conditions gripping the region.

Snowfall in hilly areas

Murree and Galiyat witnessed snowfall, attracting tourists, while the Met Office also forecast rain, snowfall, and possible hailstorms in upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan in the coming days.

The spell of rain and snowfall extended to Azad Kashmir, where Neelum Valley has been experiencing intermittent rain and snow since late last night. Popular tourist spots, including Jagran Valley, Upper Neelum, and Lawat Bala, have also been blanketed in snow. The meteorological department has forecast increased snowfall in the region over the next 24 hours, which could enhance the winter charm but may also impact travel conditions.

The PMD has indicated the possibility of landslides and avalanches in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, and Galliyat during this period.

The tourists have been advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.