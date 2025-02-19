CM Gandapur warns of ‘external meddling’ behind Kurram bloodshed

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur addresses an event in an undated picture. — Facebook/Ali Amin Khan Gandapur/File

PESHAWAR: War-mongering international forces are stoking tensions in the volatile Kurram region, masterminding chaos to destabilise Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur claimed on Wednesday.

"Land disputes can arise anywhere, but the sheer scale of turmoil in Kurram calls for deeper scrutiny,” the firebrand CM warned, expressing fears that non-state actors were relentlessly exploiting these local feuds to engulf Pakistan in flames.

Kurram has been wracked by violence for decades, over 150 people have been killed in a fresh round of fighting which started in November last year when two separate convoys travelling under police protection were ambushed, leaving at least 40 people dead.

In the latest incident, a Kurram-bound convoy of trucks carrying food and supplies, escorted by security forces through the lower Kurram tribal district, came under attack, leaving at least seven dead, The News reported on Tuesday.

The deceased included five security personnel, a truck driver, and a passerby, according to official sources, who added that two armed attackers were also killed in the ensuing gun battle.

Over 20 individuals sustained injuries, including five security personnel and five drivers. The ambush occurred in areas of lower Kurram, including Mandori, Ochat, Charkhel, and Bagan, where assailants targeted the convoy en route to Parachinar.

The CM said that despite all the odds, the government was committed to addressing the longstanding issues in Kurram and assuring concrete measures to maintain peace in the region.

“Such [land-related] conflicts are common, but do entire villages rise up against each other?" he questioned, highlighting the gravity of the situation and suggesting that there was more to it than what meets the eye.

Implying the involvement of external forces in the tense district, the CM said that the kind of weaponry being supplied to and used by groups fighting in Kurram was a testament to such fears.

“The KP government is actively working to resolve the matter and has already allocated Rs2 billion for the installation of CCTV cameras to improve security,” the CM said adding, "We are also setting up security posts along key roads to prevent targeted attacks," he added.

Gandapur also vowed strict action against the miscreants, stating that there would be no leniency for elements trying to destabilise the region.

"A clear message has been sent — anyone spreading terror will not be spared and will face justice," he asserted.

He further stated that bounties had been announced for those instigating unrest. "We will not back down from our responsibility to ensure lasting peace," Gandapur affirmed.

Prolonged road closures and the complete suspension of movement to and from Kurram due to the unrest had cut the district off from the outside world, leading to a severe shortage of food and medicine, which reportedly resulted in additional deaths.

The conflicting parties finally agreed to a ceasefire under a government and military-brokered peace pact, which mandates the surrender of all weapons and the removal of bunkers in accordance with the KP apex committee’s orders.

However, despite the peace agreement, there have been repeated attacks on convoys and vehicles, including a targeted attack on Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud and Assistant Commissioner Saeed Manan Boshehra.

Last month, terrorists ambushed a convoy of 35 vehicles set to resupply local traders in the restive territory with rice, flour, cooking oil and essential medicine, which claimed the lives of at least 8 people, including security personnel, drivers and civilians.