FM Dar takes up cross-border terrorism issue with UN chief Guterres

Amid uptick in the militant attacks in Pakistan, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has sought United Nations’ support in countering cross-border terrorism from Afghanistan.

The development comes as Dar, who is also a foreign minister, held a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in New York, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Dar highlighted cross-border terrorism from Afghanistan and called for UN support in countering terrorism within and from Afghanistan.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar (left) holds a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in New York on February 19, 2025. — Foreign Office

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to provide humanitarian support to the millions of destitute people in Afghanistan and to promote its economic development, including through implementing connectivity projects between Central Asia and Pakistan through Afghanistan, the communique added.

Pakistan has been reeling under increased terrorist attacks targeting law enforcers and security forces since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

Pakistan’s support for UN reaffirmed

FM Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong support for the UN’s central role in addressing global challenges, including peace and security, development and climate change.

He underscored Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to promoting international peace, and security as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (2025–2026), while highlighting Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to multilateralism and the UN Charter, including UN peacekeeping efforts.

Dar also welcomed the initiative by the UN secretary-general to organise the Summit of the Future and expressed the hope that the Pact for the Future will be fully implemented, meeting the financing needs of the developing countries to implement the SDGs and climate goals.

It added the UN chief thanked the deputy premier for Pakistan’s active engagement at the United Nations as well as for its role towards maintenance of international peace and security in the form of its UN Peacekeeping contributions.

Deputy PM Dar also called for a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with Security Council resolutions.

Dar is currently on a visit to New York to take part in the high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on “Practicing Multilateralism: Reforming and Improving Global Governance” convened by China as a signature event during its presidency of the Security Council.