Chelsea Handler reflects on therapy and difficult time in career

Chelsea Handler has recently reflected on therapy as she discusses difficult time in her career.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show on February 18, This Means War actress revealed her “biggest fear” when she entered therapy.

“The biggest fear I had about entering into therapy when I did was that I was a narcissist,” said Handler, who will turn 50 on February 25.

The After Lately star recalled asking her therapist, who was a guy named Dan Siegel, “I said, ‘Am I a narcissist? Like, I need you to really be honest with me.’”

“He was like, ‘Typically narcissists aren't looking for feedback,’” she remarked.

Handler mentioned that she was “so paranoid” about being a “bad person” but the fact is, “I was never a bad person”.

“I have been angry, and I've been confused, and I've been hurt, but I've not ever been a bad person,” noted the actress and writer.

Handler opened up that after therapy, she started “thinking about walking in another person's shoes is now something that happens to me daily, regularly, all day long”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress got emotional when she addressed a low point in her career.

She pointed out that there were “a few people” who were “working hard for me,” but she decided to part ways with them because “some other parts of the agency were not really working in concert”.

“One of my conversations with one of my agents was quite emotional, actually, because she and I had to have a personal experience a few years back,” she told the podcast host.

Handler continued, “And that was very meaningful and a difficult time in her life, and it became emotional.”

Although it was a tough time, Handler mentioned that period of her life and those difficult conversations were “so meaningful”.

The reason is, the actress noted, “All you really want in life is to have an impact on people… That’s what I want.”

“I want people to feel impacted by me,” she added.