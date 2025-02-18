Pakistan desires to work closely with Trump admin: PM Shehbaz

US Charge d' Affaires Natalie Baker (second from left) pays a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on February 18, 2025. — PID

ISLAMABAD: In order to further bolster bilateral ties with the United States (US), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan's strong desire to work closely with the Trump administration.

The premier made the remarks while talking to US Charge d' Affaires Natalie Baker, who paid a courtesy call on him in Islamabad today.

The premier stressed the need that Islamabad and Washington should continue their close cooperation in the counter-terrorism domain, in particular, to deal with the threat posed by Daesh and the TTP.

He also emphasised the need to enhance trade, as well as cooperation with the US in the areas of IT, agriculture, health, education, and energy, among other areas of mutual interest, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

In her remarks, Natalie Baker mentioned that the new administration would work with Pakistan in pursuit of common objectives to strengthen the bilateral relationship.

Last week, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker, The News reported.

Discussions were held on Pakistan-US relations, matters of mutual interest and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Naqvi said terrorism was an international issue and the global community must work together to fight this menace.

Pakistan and the US have longstanding and excellent relations that span several decades. The US cooperation in enhancing the capacity of Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies is highly significant. He hoped that Pakistan-US relations would be further strengthened during President Trump’s tenure.