Security forces kill 30 terrorists in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Security forces killed 30 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to the military's media wing: "On 17 February 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Sararogha, South Waziristan District on reported presence of Khwarij."

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location as a result of which, 30 militants were neutralised.

The ISPR further said that a sanitisation operation was conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

In the relevance of this attack, it is important to note that the country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), which is a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

KP remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP's settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.