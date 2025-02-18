'Won't cut any deal' come what may, reiterates Imran Khan

Former prime minister Imran Khan arrives at an Islamabad court for a hearing in this file photo. —AFP

RAWALPINDI: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has said that he will not strike any deal with the government, no matter how much pressure is applied, Aleema Khan quoted the party founder as saying on Tuesday.

The defiant PTI founder’s remarks came amid reports circulating on social and electronic media that the former ruling party was once again seeking backchannel talks with the establishment, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur reportedly playing a key role in the effort.

A well-placed source told The News that Gandapur is using his connections to revive the dialogue. The source insisted that PTI is eager to restart the process and views Gandapur as the central figure who can make it happen. So far, there is no indication that the other side is willing to engage.

During her interaction with journalists outside the Central Jail Adiala, Khan’s sister said: “Jail rules and court orders have no value here.”

Aleema said that her car was stopped two kilometres from the jail premises, adding that Khan’s lawyers were also stopped. She said that they were allowed to meet the PTI founder after waiting for 50 minutes.

Responding to a question about his health, she said that the PTI founder was fit and healthy. “There is no truth in the reports [doing the rounds in the media] claiming that the PTI founder is ill,” she added.

Quoting Khan, Aleema said that former first lady Bushra Bibi was kept in solitary confinement.

She also categorically rejected reports claiming that PTI leaders were avoiding meeting their jailed leader in Rawalpindi. Slamming the government, Aleema said that their “media factory” was fabricating such news.

On the other hand, the military has maintained that it will not involve itself in political discussions and that it is up to political parties to resolve their issues through dialogue.

A few days ago, Army Chief General Asim Munir, while dismissing reports of receiving a letter from PTI founder Imran Khan, stated that even if such a letter arrived, he would forward it to the prime minister rather than read it. His remarks came in response to media questions after Khan, imprisoned since August 2023 on multiple charges ranging from corruption to terrorism, wrote a third open letter to the army chief.

Recently, PTI leaders Ali Amin Gandapur and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan met General Asim Munir, raising speculation about possible political discussions. However, government and security sources insisted it was an unscheduled meeting focused solely on security matters. Although Khan reportedly expressed excitement over what he saw as the initiation of PTI-establishment talks, Barrister Gohar remained cautious, telling the media that only security issues were discussed.

Subsequent reports by sections of the media suggested a follow-up meeting took place between PTI and other establishment figures, though sources told The News that no such meeting occurred. Instead, they claimed PTI leaders met with a federal minister.

While leaders like Gandapur are pushing for backchannel engagement, Khan continues to take an aggressive stance against the establishment. His three open letters are widely seen as provocative.

Meanwhile, a senior PTI leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, told this correspondent that the party’s foreign chapter is lobbying in Washington to pressure Pakistan into securing Khan’s release. He also warned that the European Union may take action against Pakistan over alleged human rights violations highlighted by the PTI.