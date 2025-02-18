Former PTI leader and ex-minister Asad Umar speaks to the media during a press conference. — AFP/File

Reacting to the prevailing political turmoil, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar has called for politicians to come together and sit with the establishment to resolve issues.

Umar, a former close aide of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, while speaking during an interview with a British news outlet opined that a "new charter of democracy" is needed in the country's current political situation.

The former federal minister's remarks come against the backdrop of the now-stalled negotiations between the former ruling party and the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led ruling coalition.

Despite the two sides holding three dialogue sessions and the Khan-founded party presenting its written charter of demands, no progress was made after the PTI refused to attend the fourth round of dialogue citing the government's failure to form a judicial commission to probe the May 9 riots and November 2024 protests in Islamabad.

With the PTI warning of agitation and once again returning to the streets and holding a power show in Swabi on February 8, party founder Khan — who has been behind bars for well over a year now — has written multiple letters to the country's military top brass, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to be precise, calling for inter alia, change of policies.

The letters covered a wide array of issues ranging from the alleged rigging in the 2024 general election to cases of terrorism charges, raids, and the use of force against PTI workers as well as matters related to the economy.

However, in contrast, the army chief has denied receiving any such letter further saying that even if he did, he would not read it and instead forward it to PM Shehbaz.

With the government censuring the PTI over these letters, which it termed as an attempt to create a rift between the army and the masses, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui has challenged the ex-ruling party to quit the assemblies and start a protest movement if the 2024 polls were rigged.

With the political temperature expected to rise if the PTI once again takes it to the streets — as it has done multiple times in recent months — Umar, who bid adieu to politics while resigning from the party's basic membership in November 2023 following the May 9 riots, underscored that political understanding is needed for democracy which is essential for the country's progress.

The solution to problems does not lie with just one political party, it requires consensus, he added.

The ex-PTI leader further lamented that parliament had never been disrespected before like it has been today.

The politicians need to understand that a strong parliament leads to a strengthened democracy, he also said.